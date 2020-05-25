News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Doja Cat apologises following reports of song resurfacing containing racial slur

By Press Association
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 08:54 PM

Doja Cat has apologised to everyone she has “offended” after a song she made containing a racial slur reportedly resurfaced online.

The US singer said that she is taking the situation “very seriously”, adding that she is “sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you”.

In a social media post, she said that she wanted to “address” the criticism she had faced online.

She wrote on Instagram: “As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience.

“It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me.

“I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognise that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.

“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously.

“I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting and of you.”

Doja Cat also said that she had taken part in discussions on some chat room websites that she “shouldn’t have been on”, but said that she has “never been involved in any racist conversations”.

She added: “I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.

“I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

Last week, Doja Cat was the subject of controversial comments made by fellow singer Lana Del Rey on double standards in the music industry, which faced a backlash over allegations of racism.

The singer posted a lengthy message to Instagram denying her lyrics are anti-feminist or glamorise abuse and named-checked other female stars, including Beyonce, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Nicki Minaj.

Del Rey said now they have had “number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating etc” she wanted to sing freely “without being crucified”.

