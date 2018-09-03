Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Doireann Garrihy debuts new boyfriend at Electric Picnic

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 01:15 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

It looks like Doireann Garrihy is officially off the market as she stepped out with her new boyfriend at Electric Picnic this weekend.

The radio presenter posed for pictures with new fella, Joe Melody, in Three’s Made by Music base at the Stradbally festival.

Doireann and boyfriend, Joe Melody. Pic: Brian McEvoy

While we may not know much about Joe just yet, Doireann’s recent interviews would suggest the romance is fairly new.

Speaking to Irish Country Magazine back in June the Zoo Crew presenter spoke candidly about her love life.

“If it's meant to happen, it'll happen. My family is way more worried about me being single than I am!”

READ MORE: Doireann Garrihy opens up about bullying, being single and career ambitions

Doireann behind the scenes for the August cover of Irish Country Magazine.

It looks like it'll be a while before Doireann follows older sisters, Ailbhe and Aoibhin, by getting married and having kids.

Eldest sister Aoibhin recently gave birth to baby girl Hanorah with husband John Burke, this June.

While middle sister Ailbhe is currently planning her wedding with fiancé Ruaidhri Hehir.

Doireann has got a busy schedule ahead of her having just wrapped on The Doireann Project and is back on screens this autumn as the new presenter of Podge and Rodge for RTE.


