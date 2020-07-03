News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Disney’s portrayal of Native Americans ‘leaves a lot to be desired’

Disney’s portrayal of Native Americans ‘leaves a lot to be desired’
Pocahontas, the 1995 film loosely based on the life of the Native American woman, has been accused by some of whitewashing a brutal past.
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 07:54 AM

Disney has been criticised for its representations of Native Americans on screen and is facing calls to pay reparations to advocacy groups.

Amid a renewed focus on issues of race and representation in Hollywood following the global Black Lives Matter protests, the entertainment giant’s depiction of minority groups is coming under fresh scrutiny.

Disney recently announced its Splash Mountain theme park ride would be “completely reimagined,” following an outcry over its links to the 1946 film Song Of The South, which is widely considered racist.

The studio’s Peter Pan, the 1953 animated film, has long courted controversy for its portrayal of Native Americans.

The characters are called the offensive term “Indians” and speak in broken English while a song from the movie, What Made the Red Man Red?, has also been criticised.

Peter Pan, which is based on the character created by Scottish writer JM Barrie, already carries a disclaimer on the Disney+ streaming service, stating the film “may contain outdated cultural depictions”.

Pocahontas, the 1995 film loosely based on the life of the Native American woman, has been accused by some of whitewashing a brutal past.

Shannon O’Loughlin is the executive director of the Washington DC-based Association on American Indian Affairs and said Disney’s portrayal of native people “leaves a lot to be desired”.

READ MORE

ESRI: Covid-19 cut in emissions to be 'shortlived'

She told the PA news agency: “It is indicative of how invisible Native Americans are and how no-one really understands who Native Americans are, except for caricatures of them.

“It is hard for many Americans, let alone people around the world, to understand there are 574 federally recognised tribes in the United States.

“That means 574 tribes that have government to government relationships, sovereign relationships with the United States government. And each one of those tribes is diverse in language, in their cultural and religious practises, in their history.

“Those histories are not well understood and are not well portrayed, especially from people like Disney, who like the romantic or warrior-type images of Native Americans.” And Ms O’Loughlin is calling for Disney to hand over some of the profits it has made from films involving Native American characters.

She said: “The Disney empire has made a lot of money off the selling of those images.

“I would like to see some of that funding returned to us who have been harmed, not necessarily individuals but to the native organisations who are working to educate the public about Native Americans and Native American identity and culture.” The recent reappraisal of what is deemed acceptable to modern audiences has affected popular TV shows and films.

HBO temporarily took down Gone With The Wind from its streaming platform due to its depiction of race and the 1939 Civil War epic has since returned with a disclaimer saying the film “denies the horrors of slavery”.

Ms O’Loughlin is in favour of disclaimers to provide historical context but believes films such as Peter Pan should remain on Disney+ unedited as a learning tool.

She said: “That’s what I do with my own child, make sure he understands the difference between television’s portrayal of not just Native Americans but about many different cultures and races and how to be critical of those images and stereotypes.” Ms O’Loughlin’s comments come as the NFL team based in the US capital is facing increasing pressure to change its name. The team is currently called the Redskins, a term deemed offensive by many.

Disney was contacted for comment.

READ MORE

Nearly 20% of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland are travel-related

More on this topic

Tesco launches plasters in diverse range of skin tones Tesco launches plasters in diverse range of skin tones


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

DiversityAmericaTOPIC: Diversity

More in this Section

Channel 4 to air documentary on ‘the talk’ black parents have with childrenChannel 4 to air documentary on ‘the talk’ black parents have with children

Lesley Manville joins cast of The Crown: ‘I could not be happier’Lesley Manville joins cast of The Crown: ‘I could not be happier’

Trolls tops poll of mood-boosting films for children during lockdownTrolls tops poll of mood-boosting films for children during lockdown

Elton John announces weekly classic concert seriesElton John announces weekly classic concert series


Lifestyle

For 2020, statement-making in interiors has expanded to just about anything we like as long as it draws the eye towards it in the way a fireplace or television dominating a room would typically have done in the past, writes Carol O'CallaghanHow just one item can create a focal point in a room and even spark a conversation

Dara McAnulty talks about his friendship with Chris Packham, his struggles with autism and the buzz around his debut book.Dara McAnulty: Meet the bright new teenage voice for conservation

'You see, in a classroom, I know the rules. I’m not perfect but I’m in the right ballpark at least. I can see and hear it in my students’ reactions, in their contributions from the stands.'Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Living the dream in a lockdown nightmare

Another weekend approaches, and it's another test of arts and entertainment trivia with Irish Examiner arts editor and quizmaster general Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard: An arts and showbiz quiz for the whole family

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »