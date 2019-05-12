NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Derry Girls stars reunite for BAFTA awards

Kathy Kiera Clarke, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jane Krakowski, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn, Louisa Harland and Siobhan McSweeney. Picture: Twitter
By Rebecca Stiffe
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 07:10 PM

The stars of Lisa McGee's hit series Derry Girls have reunited in full ahead of the BAFTA awards tonight.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin), Jamie-Lee O'Donnell(Michelle), Nicola Coughlan(Clare), Louisa Harland(Orla) and Dylan Llewellyn(James) teamed up for a photograph on the red carpet alongside Kathy Kiera Clarke (Aunt Sarah) and Siobhan McSweeney (Sister Michael).

It is the first time the cast have appeared together since their Late Late Show appearance earlier this year, with Jamie Lee-O'Donnell having to miss much of the press interviews due to her on stage role in The Gaiety's The Cripple of Inishmaan.

The show is up for Best Scripted Comedy, having won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Scripted Comedy already this year.

Immediately after the series two finale last month, Channel 4 announced that the show was renewed for a third series.

You can see the full list of nominations here.

