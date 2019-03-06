NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Derry Girls showed the ‘differences’ between Protestants and Catholics - here's how people reacted

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 10:46 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Derry Girls is back on our screens and all's right with the world.

After what felt like a lifetime without Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, James and Sister Michael, the Channel 4 comedy picked up right where it left off last night and didn’t disappoint.

Without giving any spoilers, the gals (and guy) attend an outdoor pursuits weekend as part of a peace initiative.

As part of the retreat, Friends Across the Barricade, the students attempt to define the similarities and differences between Catholics and Protestants.

From phrases like "Protestants keep toasters in the cupboard”, "Catholics have more freckles" and "Protestants hate ABBA" it received quite the reaction online.

