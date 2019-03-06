Derry Girls showed the ‘differences’ between Protestants and Catholics - here's how people reacted

Derry Girls is back on our screens and all's right with the world.

After what felt like a lifetime without Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, James and Sister Michael, the Channel 4 comedy picked up right where it left off last night and didn’t disappoint.

Without giving any spoilers, the gals (and guy) attend an outdoor pursuits weekend as part of a peace initiative.

As part of the retreat, Friends Across the Barricade, the students attempt to define the similarities and differences between Catholics and Protestants.

From phrases like "Protestants keep toasters in the cupboard”, "Catholics have more freckles" and "Protestants hate ABBA" it received quite the reaction online.

‘Protestants hate Abba’ is not a belief I hold. It’s a belief held by Orla McCool. I hope this clears the matter up. I fully stand by everything else .— Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) March 5, 2019

My mum puts the toaster in the cupboard and I’m having an identity crisis now — Conor Murray (@notpropaganda73) March 5, 2019

"protestants hate abba" derry girls is the gift that keeps on giving— becca (@headIongmeddows) March 5, 2019

“Protestants like to march & Catholics like to walk” 😂 Oh #DerryGirls I’ve missed you— Joe Michalczuk (@joemichalczuk) March 5, 2019

Paused #DerryGirls to check out all the differences.... haven't laughed so much in ages 🤣🤣 we do buzz off a good statue... and I do love a bit of bingo 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1Lf5d58B2m— Cathy Ritchie (@cathy_85) March 5, 2019

"Catholics go to Bundoran and Protestants go to Newcastle". I'm so close to wetting myself already it's unreal.#DerryGirls — Jo (@ready_steady_jo) March 5, 2019

Protestants love soup and Catholics ❤️ Mary oh my god #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/vkGUwpPzcr— karyn (@redlemonader) March 5, 2019

“Protestants say an extra bit at the end of Our Father,” had me and my dad in skits. 😂 — Emer Nic Dhiarmada (@EmieMack) March 5, 2019

Loved loved it. Just shared the black board with a family group as we Do go to Bundoran 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rXmJQyAnax — Eithne Harte (@eithne_harte) March 6, 2019

"Protestants love flutes" "Catholics love bingo" 🤣😂🤣 Love Derry Girls. Breaking walls their own unique way 💕❤🙏🏽 — Yoda P Roy (@RoyTroy9j77) March 6, 2019

‘Keep coal in the bath’? Must have missed the memo on that one! — Sinead Doyle (@SineadDoyle) March 5, 2019