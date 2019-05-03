Daniel O'Donnell inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

Daniel O'Donnell has been inducted into the Irish Country Music Hall of Fame.

He is only the second person to receive the honour, following after Mainliner's Big Tom, who was inducted in 2016.

Daniel was presented with the award on tonight's Late Late Show Country Special following a highly anticipated duet with host Ryan Tubridy, where they sang Roger Miller's King of the Road'.

Daniel said: "I am truly honoured to receive this award and to follow such a great as Big Tom. It means so much to me to be acknowledged by my peers here in Ireland."

Fr Brian D'Arcy presented Daniel with the award, saying no one deserves it more: "It is in recognition of what he has done for country music, not only at home here in Ireland but across the world. Daniel is highly regarded as an international artist, especially in Nashville, the home of country music."