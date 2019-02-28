CSI actress, Lisa Sheridan dies aged 44

Actress Lisa Sheridan, who was most known for her appearance in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has died aged 44.
Sheridan’s manager, Mitch Clem, confirmed her death to People.com on Wednesday.
"We all loved Lisa very much and are devastated by the loss we all feel," Mitch said.
"She passed away Monday morning, at home, in her apartment in New Orleans. We are waiting for a coroners report on the cause of death.”
He continued: "The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100 per cent unfounded.”
Friends of the actress have since posted tributes on social media.
Filmmaker Michael Dunaway wrote a tribute to the actress on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
She called me Big Brother, and for all intents and purposes I was. I met Lisa when she was fourteen years old, over thirty years ago. We were immediately attached at the hip, true soulmates from minute one. For the rest of the days of her life, she was a central part of mine. She was beautiful, obviously, and an immensely talented actor, and a wonderful friend, but more than anything she really did radiate this impossibly bright energy and life. Even in her dark moments. And she had plenty of those, especially over the last few years. During these later years she took to telling me, "You're the greatest big brother a girl could ever have." It was how we ended each conversation. I treasured it then, and I treasure it even more now knowing I'll never hear it again, this side of the river. So good night, my sweet little sister. No one will ever again be to me what you were, and are. I'm trying to take comfort in knowing your struggles and pain and grief are "at last, and last behind you." I love you with all my heart, yesterday, today, and forever. Sorry that I can't write more; it's just still too painful.
“She called me Big Brother, and for all intents and purposes I was. I met Lisa when she was fourteen years old, over thirty years ago,” he wrote.
“We were immediately attached at the hip, true soulmates from minute one.”
Actress Donna D’Errico took to Facebook to express her shock at the news.
“It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city…even this world. Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life," she wrote.
"She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into…even in her darker times.”