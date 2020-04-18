Cranberries hit 'Zombie' becomes first Irish song to hit 1bn views on YouTube

The Cranberries' video for protest song Zombie has become the sixth video from the 20th century to surpass 1bn views on YouTube.

They are the first Irish band to join the platform's "one billion" club.

Other songs to reach the milestone include Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit and Aha's Take On Me.

The song was written by Dolores O'Riordan as a protest song after the IRA bombings in Warrington in March 1993.

The song was a number-1 hit for the band in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany and Iceland as well as receiving the 'Best Song' at the 1995 MTV Europe awards.