Coronation Street star written out of scenes following fall off her bed in the dark

Coronation Street actress Sue Nicholls has opened up about the reason she’s been missing from our screens lately.

The 75-year-old, who has played Audrey on the soap since 1979, said she was forced to take a break from the soap after she fell at her home in Manchester.

Nicholls broke her collarbone while trying to sit down on the side of the bed in the dark.

"I live in a tiny flat and Mark [her husband] goes to bed much earlier than me," she told the Mirror.

I was creeping around in the dark after taking my face off at about 11 o'clock and sat on the side of the bed. But I missed the bed and fell over

"I had to have an operation, be written out of some scenes and take time off - which I hate doing as I don't like letting people down. But everyone was so lovely," Nicholls continued.

"This all happened after I got my Outstanding Achievement Award [at the 2019 British Soap Awards in June] - serves me right for being big-headed!"

She still can't quite believe it! A standing ovation for the incredible Sue Nicholls who takes home the Outstanding Achievement Award for 40 years on the cobbles.#SoapAwards2019 @SoapAwards @itvcorrie pic.twitter.com/qYkvXE3PEu — ITV (@ITV) June 1, 2019

She then went on to reassure fans that she has no intention of leaving the cobbles.

"Friends say to me, 'Oh, are you going to do another year?' And I think, 'Well, if they ask me, why wouldn't I?'" she said.

She even went on to say that she'd lock herself in salon if bosses tried sacking her.

"If they’ll have me, I'd love to be here in 10 years' time because I like playing her. There's lots to achieve yet, so if I get the sack I'll lock myself in Audrey's salon and refuse to leave."

The ITV soap has also given her a real-life husband, Mark Eden, who she has been married to for 26 years.

Eden played Corrie baddie Alan Bradley in the 80s.