Coronation Street airs extra episode tonight for Sinead Tinker’s death

Coronation Street air an extra episode tonight leading up to Sinead Tinker’s heartbreaking death.
The storyline will see the character lose her battle with cervical cancer and her close friends and family deal with the turmoil.
"All the plans she made, all the dreams she dreamed..."
Visit: https://t.co/P5cXcToFgD if you have been affected by Sinead and Daniel's story.#Corrie #Ken #Sinead #Daniel #Bertie pic.twitter.com/KioxTEzgid— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) October 9, 2019
After missing episodes last week due to the Euro 2020 qualifiers, the soap will air seven episodes this week.
There will be an extra episode at 8.30pm tonight, along with an hour-long episode on Friday from 7.30pm.
Tonight's episode will see Sinead, with the help of her auntie Beth, record some videos for baby Bertie on Daniel’s laptop, determined that he should know how much she loved him.
Friday night’s tearjerker will see the young mum realise it's finally the end of the road and begins to say her goodbyes.
If you are affected by anything in this story, please visit Cancer.ie for support