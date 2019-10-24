News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronation Street airs extra episode tonight for Sinead Tinker’s death

By Anna O'Donoghue
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 10:01 AM

Coronation Street air an extra episode tonight leading up to Sinead Tinker’s heartbreaking death.

The storyline will see the character lose her battle with cervical cancer and her close friends and family deal with the turmoil.

After missing episodes last week due to the Euro 2020 qualifiers, the soap will air seven episodes this week.

There will be an extra episode at 8.30pm tonight, along with an hour-long episode on Friday from 7.30pm.

Tonight's episode will see Sinead, with the help of her auntie Beth, record some videos for baby Bertie on Daniel’s laptop, determined that he should know how much she loved him.

Friday night’s tearjerker will see the young mum realise it's finally the end of the road and begins to say her goodbyes.

If you are affected by anything in this story, please visit Cancer.ie for support

