Coronation Street actor Peter Armitage has died at the age of 78

Coronation Street actor Peter Armitage has passed away at the age of 78.

His friend and co-star Charlie Lawson, who played Jim McDonald, revealed the sad news earlier on Twitter.

@itvcorrie @simongregson123 It’s with great sadness, that I’ve to tell you my great old friend Pete Armitage has died. RIP mate.— Charlie Lawson (@charlie_lawson1) December 4, 2018

Armitage had three spells as Kevin Webster's father, Bill Webster on long-running soap opera Coronation Street, appearing in the role in 1984 (for six months), then from 1995 to 1997 and more recently from 2006 to 2011.

He also appeared as a different character playing a painter and decorator in two episodes in 1977.

In 2014 Armitage stated in an interview that he hoped to return to the series after successfully battling bowel cancer.

Other cast members of the ITV soap replied to share their condolences.

So sorry to hear this Charlie. Pete was such a lovely man.. he’ll be sadly missed 🙏❤️— Samia Longchambon (@realsamia) December 4, 2018

I loved Pete what a lovely man very sad RIP lovely man— simon gregson (@simongregson123) December 4, 2018

Aw sad news, Charlie. He was a lovely man xxx— Georgia Taylor (@RealGeorgiaT) December 4, 2018