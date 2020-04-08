News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork teen Allie Sherlock and Keith Barry added to 2FM’s live music line-up

By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 04:06 PM

Keith Barry and Cork teen, Allie Sherlock have been added to week two of 2FM’s digital live music line-up.

Since Friday, March 27, fans have been tuning in from 7 pm nightly, to live performances through each artist's official Instagram account.

Performances, in association with Childline and the ISPCC, have also been broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM every evening for thirty minutes.

Hozier’s Friday night live stream was followed nightly by Danny O’Reilly, Wild Youth, Kodaline, Dermot Kennedy, Picture This and Gavin James.

Now into Week 2, the station has had performances by Mark Feehily, Walking on Cars, Hudson Taylor, Orla Gartland, and Sean & Conor Price.

Tonight sees Lyra perform, followed by Niall Horan tomorrow night, Thursday, April 9.

Tomorrow night will now be even more special, with the addition of Cork’s Allie Sherlock who will be going live on Instagram at 6.30 pm and Keith Barry’s Magic Tricks for Kids, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, April 10 at 12.30 pm from his official Facebook page.

Announcing the fundraising campaign on the Jennifer Zamparelli Show, President of the ISPCC, Caroline Downey said; "The ISPCC mantra is 'never give up on a child ever', and child abuse does not disappear in a pandemic if anything it increases.

The stress among young people, being sexually, physically and emotionally abused and the added stress of the pandemic is putting huge demands on the Childline service.

"All fundraising has ceased, we are in dire need of the public support because 90% of our funding comes from the kindness and generosity of the Irish public.

You can donate €4 by texting the word 'childhood' to 50300 or going online https://www.ispcc.ie/donate-now.

