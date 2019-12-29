Cork singer Claudia Rose and footballer Sean Maguire to tie the knot

The happy couple! pictures via twitter

Cork singer Caludia Rose Long and Republic of Ireland footballer Sean Maguire are celebrating their Christmas engagement.

The couple have been an item since 2016.

Claudia was wowing judges the year before that on Voice UK, where the talented Ballyphehane woman raised impressed eyebrows from the blind auditions onwards.

The couple have been in the news before, notably earlier this year when Claudia's work on Republic of Ireland striker Seanie's eyebrows didn't go unnoticed by his Preston teammates.

All is forgiven now however, with Sean going down on bended knee in front of close friends and family over the Christmas period.

The couple shared the happy news on their Instagrams writing "Today my best friend asked me to marry him, happiest day of my life" (that's Claudia) and "She said yes. A special moment shared with some special people." (Sean)

Congrats!