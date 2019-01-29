Cork Opera House unveils its spring/summer programme

Cork Opera House has unveiled a programme of music, comedy, opera and theatre for the upcoming season.

Following on from a record-breaking 2018, the Sping/Summer programme has an eclectic mix of performances lined up for the coming months.

The city will get a taste of the West End in August when Bill Kenwright's multi-award winning production of Blood Brothers lands on Leeside as this year's summer show. It will run from August 6 to 24, returning to Cork for the first time in eight years.

That is just one of the summer highlights, with the on-stage discussion between Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin in Making a Murder 2 also sure to sell out in June.

An extensive opera programme is planned for the months ahead, with Madama Butterfly (April), the Marriage of Figaro (March) and the Pirates of Penzance (June) just a taster of what is to come.

And, as always, there will be a broad theatre offering, too. In February, Olivier Award-winning Fishamble presents 'On Blueberry Hill' following its critically acclaimed world premiere as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival, while in March, it will be all eyes on Shane Casey, best known as Billy Murphy in the Young Offenders, who brings his own play 'Wet Paint' to the big stage.

A wide mix of music, including performances from the likes of Bagatelle, Mike Denver, John Grant and Gavin James, has been lined up, while the Opera House will also welcome a wide range of comedy, including Foil, Arms & Hog, Pat Shortt, Ardal O'Hanlon and Mario Rosenstock.

In September, Sounds From a Safe Harbour festival will return for the third time.

Ashley Keating, interim CEO of Cork Opera House, said, "Cork is a city with a thriving arts and culture scene and we’re delighted to be part of that great community. We’ll be working with Cork Midsummer Festival again this year bringing the city to life in inspiring ways during the summer and will have an exciting announcement soon."

Full listings and season brochure are now available.

See www.corkoperahouse.ie.