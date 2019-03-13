NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cork blogger Lisa Jordan welcomes her second child

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 08:37 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Lisa Jordan has welcomed her second daughter.

The Cork blogger shared the good news with a sweet Instagram snap of her holding her bundle of joy.

"Look who has arrived," she wrote.

"I can't even begin to describe the love I feel, I am truly blessed."

Lisa, known as Just Jordan, is already mother to her three-year-old daughter Pearl - who was the person to tell everyone that 'there is a baby in mommy's tummy' in September of last year.

View this post on Instagram

Pearl has something to tell you 😍 #dropthemic

A post shared by Lisa Jordan (@justjordan.ie) on

Followers of the influencer took to the comments of the post congratulate her and her family.

"Ahhh congrats a girl a sister for pearl they will be best friends for life," one wrote.

While another said: "Huge congrats to you all on the newest arrival to your family. Cherish these times. I’d say Pearl will be a right little mother hen with her little sister."

