Cork blogger Lisa Jordan welcomes her second child

Lisa Jordan has welcomed her second daughter.
The Cork blogger shared the good news with a sweet Instagram snap of her holding her bundle of joy.
"Look who has arrived," she wrote.
"I can't even begin to describe the love I feel, I am truly blessed."
Lisa, known as Just Jordan, is already mother to her three-year-old daughter Pearl - who was the person to tell everyone that 'there is a baby in mommy's tummy' in September of last year.
Followers of the influencer took to the comments of the post congratulate her and her family.
"Ahhh congrats a girl a sister for pearl they will be best friends for life," one wrote.
While another said: "Huge congrats to you all on the newest arrival to your family. Cherish these times. I’d say Pearl will be a right little mother hen with her little sister."