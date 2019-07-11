Comedian Brendan Grace dies aged 68

The comedian and singer Brenda Grace has passed away aged 68.

He passed away after a short illness having recently been diagnosed with lung cancer.

An Irish showbiz veteran, Mr Grace enjoyed a lengthy career spanning over 50 years taking in music, stand-up comedy and acting.

Born in Dublin he started his career in a showband but later became better known as a standup comedian.

Grace has sold out at venues across the world, and was particularly popular in the UK and US where he lived.

In 1995, he starred in the Irish film Moondance, but his best-known roles were his comedy character Bottler and Father Fintan Stack in Fr Ted.

Last week, Mr Grace's son-in-law - Frank Gillespie - called Liveline to tell Joe Duffy that Brendan wanted to thank all of his fans for all their well wishes since the news broke that the comedian was receiving treatment for lung cancer.

He is survived by his wife Eileen and their four children.

Tributes have been pouring in for the famous funnyman, with comedian PJ Gallagher referencing his famous line from Fr Ted.

"He’s had his fun and that’s all that matters.

"What a brilliant man."

He’s had his fun and that’s all that matters. What a brilliant man. pic.twitter.com/NMBLFo0Q9T — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) July 11, 2019

RIP Brendan Grace. Of the many highlights of his career, I'll always think of him of the voice of the Safe Cross Code. Condolences to his family, friends, contemporaries and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/dxtvT0Haj9 — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) July 11, 2019

I grew up watching my Grandad MC Brendan Grace’s comedy show in the Red Cow. Definitely too young to be in the room, watching the craic unfold. Bottler was my favourite 🥰 My thoughts are with his family and all his dear friends. Thank you for the memories, I will cherish them ❤️ July 11, 2019

#BrendanGrace was the first actual celebrity I ever met. I was 10 & he was already a huge comedy star in Ireland. He was on his hols in WickIow having a quiet pint. I remember being completely tongue tied- but unlike #FatherStack he was humble & kind. #RIP https://t.co/WBbkiAPMOF — John Byrne (@dearjohnbyrne) July 11, 2019