News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Comedian Brendan Grace dies aged 68

Comedian Brendan Grace dies aged 68
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 08:04 AM

The comedian and singer Brenda Grace has passed away aged 68.

He passed away after a short illness having recently been diagnosed with lung cancer.

An Irish showbiz veteran, Mr Grace enjoyed a lengthy career spanning over 50 years taking in music, stand-up comedy and acting.

Born in Dublin he started his career in a showband but later became better known as a standup comedian.

Grace has sold out at venues across the world, and was particularly popular in the UK and US where he lived.

In 1995, he starred in the Irish film Moondance, but his best-known roles were his comedy character Bottler and Father Fintan Stack in Fr Ted.

Last week, Mr Grace's son-in-law - Frank Gillespie - called Liveline to tell Joe Duffy that Brendan wanted to thank all of his fans for all their well wishes since the news broke that the comedian was receiving treatment for lung cancer.

He is survived by his wife Eileen and their four children.

Tributes have been pouring in for the famous funnyman, with comedian PJ Gallagher referencing his famous line from Fr Ted.

"He’s had his fun and that’s all that matters.

"What a brilliant man."

READ MORE

Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50

More on this topic

Les Kiss believes majority of London Irish fans support Paddy Jackson signingLes Kiss believes majority of London Irish fans support Paddy Jackson signing

A question of taste with Dublin-based author Sarah CrossanA question of taste with Dublin-based author Sarah Crossan

Mum’s the word: Age appropriate chores are stepping stones to life lessonsMum’s the word: Age appropriate chores are stepping stones to life lessons

Learning Points: Saying ‘no’ often means giving them much moreLearning Points: Saying ‘no’ often means giving them much more

Brendan Grace

More in this Section

Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory child star Denise Nickerson diesWilly Wonka And The Chocolate Factory child star Denise Nickerson dies

Taylor Swift targets ‘liars and dirty cheats’ amid row with Scooter BraunTaylor Swift targets ‘liars and dirty cheats’ amid row with Scooter Braun

Love Island’s Amy Hart says she quit the show to protect her mental healthLove Island’s Amy Hart says she quit the show to protect her mental health

Curtis and Maura kiss during Love Island dance challengeCurtis and Maura kiss during Love Island dance challenge


Lifestyle

Physical activity is essential for children, Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan tell Cliona Foley. They also believe sport does not always have to have a competitive edge to get positive resultsTrack and play: Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan on importance of keeping kids active

Dublin spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith talks to Ellie O’Byrne as he faces economic exile from his city.No place like the home spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith faces economic exile from

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

The parkland setting of Russborough will be the setting for what promises to be a fun day out on July 28, says Peter Dowdall.Gardening: It's show time for all ages at Russborough

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »