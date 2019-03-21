NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Colin Farrell leads the Late Late Show lineup this Friday

By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 03:14 PM

Actor Colin Farrell will lead the Late Late Show lineup this friday and will chat to host Ryan Tubridy on what fans can expect from the live action remake of Disney film 'Dumbo', where he plays war veteran Holt Farrier.

Colin will also be joined by some Special Olympics medal holders to celebrate their achievements at the World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Trainer Ted Walsh, double winning jockey Rachael Blackmore and Gold Cup champion Paul Townend will take a look back at the stand out moments of this year’s Cheltenham festival.

Dancing with the Stars finalists Johnny Ward, Cliona Hagan and Mairead Ronan will discuss their nerves ahead of the live finale and if the coveted Glitterball Trophy will be going to a woman for the first time.

READ MORE

Authors in Madeleine McCann documentary living in Waterford believe 'her abduction was planned'

Jessica Bowes, who was left with long term physical and psychological damage after a vicious assault by the father of her children left every bone in her face broken, joins Ryan to discuss the events that led to the attack, and why she waived her anonymity to speak out against domestic violence laws.

There will also be music from Aslan and Screaming Orphans.

More on this topic

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly wins €1.4m tax battle

Louis Theroux to explore post-natal mental health in new documentary

Bear Grylls to star in ‘groundbreaking’ interactive show

Matt LeBlanc thanks viewers as he drives away from Top Gear

KEYWORDS

The Late Late Show

More in this Section

Armie Hammer says he wants to be next Batman

Pet Shop Boys cancel concert due to ‘circumstances beyond our control’

Empire creator reveals cast’s ‘anger and sadness’ over Jussie Smollett case

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach welcome first child together


Lifestyle

Skinny jeans: The trend that refuses to die

Reaching out: How volunteering can boost your health and happiness

Making babies: What men can do to boost their fertility

VIDEO: Here’s how to do ‘doga’ – aka dog yoga

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »