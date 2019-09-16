Chris O'Dowd reacts to Emmy win and meeting people from Cork in hilarious Tweet

Chris O'Dowd has won an Emmy for his role in short-form TV series State of the Union.

The series also took home awards for best actress in a short-form comedy or drama for Rosamund Pike, as well as an award for key short-form series category.

The series initially missed out on the nominations but ended up taking home several awards at the ceremony on Sunday night.

In an interview backstage, O'Dowd joked with reporters:

"Seems dodgy...but I’m delighted. It’s a really strong show and I hope people get a chance to see it on Sundance."

He also took to Twitter to express his happiness as well as comment on the number of people who came up to him on the night to tell him they were from Cork.

Quite a night. I won an Emmy and I met three people from Cork. I knew they were from Cork, because the second sentence they used each time was ‘I’m from Cork.’ “Hiya, I’m Madge, I’m from Cork” “congrats man what a load a shite tho, I’m from Cork”. You get the gist. #HappyOut— chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) September 16, 2019

You can take the people out of Cork...