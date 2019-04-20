NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Chloë Grace Moretz: 'Waitressing in Dublin was the hardest thing I've ever done'

Picture: Jimmy Kimmel/Youtube.
By Rebecca Stiffe
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 01:26 PM

American actress Chloë Grace Moretz has revealed she waitressed in a Dublin in preparation for her latest film, 'Greta'.

Moretz plays american waitress Frances McCullen in the psychological thriller that also stars Isabelle Huppert and is directed by Ireland's Neil Jordan.

While the film is set in New York, much of the filming took place in and around Dublin city.

Chloe Moretz on set of Greta.

Speaking to US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, she revealed she asked Jordan if she could give waitressing a go, seeing as she never had a chance to, having been an actor since the age of three.

Things didn't quite go to plan...

"I hadn't ever done that, and in this story, I'm a waitress at a proper restaurant, a fairly nice restaurant and I talked to Neil Jordan, my director, and I said listen, I don't know how to do it.

"I know that it does take a lot to understand the workings of a restaurant and how to do it all. Can I go into a place and try it out?

"And he said ok, for sure. We found a place, we were filming in Ireland, in Dublin, and I did two days of training. Terrifying. And then they had me hit the floor.

It's the hardest thing I've ever done. I'm not kidding. I cannot write shorthand. I tried to up sell the specials, I'm like, 'and would you like macaroni and cheese with your steak?' No one wants it.

"I'm like, 'and would you like a cocktail, top shelf liquor?' and just failing at it, trying to input it in the screen, don't know how to do that.

"The order goes in too early and they're mad because the food is cold and they had a gluten allergy they didn't tell me about, but they're mad at me for it. It was just a lot for me."

Maybe don't give up the day job, Chloë?

Greta is in cinemas now

READ MORE

Holly Willoughby gives glimpse into ‘perfect’ family holiday in the Maldives

More on this topic

Elton John biopic Rocketman to premiere at Cannes

Superstar brings excitement of Bollywood to Belfast Film Festival

MOVIE REVIEWS; Wild Rose; Wonder Park; Out of Innocence

Next James Bond actor should have ‘cold, hard face’ – Joanna Lumley

More in this Section

Michelle Williams splits from husband after less than 12 months of marriage

Roman Polanski suing Academy after being kicked out

Naomi Campbell claims she had photo rejected because of ‘skin colour’

K-pop band BTS become first Korean act to top UK charts


Lifestyle

5 chocolate-themed breaks to satisfy sweet-toothed travellers

The Currabinny Cooks: Your guide to an easy Easter

Michelle Darmody: Baking eggs for Easter

Don’t let the grass grow under your feet: Lawnmowers that make the cut

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »