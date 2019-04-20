Chloë Grace Moretz: 'Waitressing in Dublin was the hardest thing I've ever done'

American actress Chloë Grace Moretz has revealed she waitressed in a Dublin in preparation for her latest film, 'Greta'.

Moretz plays american waitress Frances McCullen in the psychological thriller that also stars Isabelle Huppert and is directed by Ireland's Neil Jordan.

While the film is set in New York, much of the filming took place in and around Dublin city.

Chloe Moretz on set of Greta.

Speaking to US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, she revealed she asked Jordan if she could give waitressing a go, seeing as she never had a chance to, having been an actor since the age of three.

Things didn't quite go to plan...

"I hadn't ever done that, and in this story, I'm a waitress at a proper restaurant, a fairly nice restaurant and I talked to Neil Jordan, my director, and I said listen, I don't know how to do it.

"I know that it does take a lot to understand the workings of a restaurant and how to do it all. Can I go into a place and try it out?

"And he said ok, for sure. We found a place, we were filming in Ireland, in Dublin, and I did two days of training. Terrifying. And then they had me hit the floor.

It's the hardest thing I've ever done. I'm not kidding. I cannot write shorthand. I tried to up sell the specials, I'm like, 'and would you like macaroni and cheese with your steak?' No one wants it.

"I'm like, 'and would you like a cocktail, top shelf liquor?' and just failing at it, trying to input it in the screen, don't know how to do that.

"The order goes in too early and they're mad because the food is cold and they had a gluten allergy they didn't tell me about, but they're mad at me for it. It was just a lot for me."

Maybe don't give up the day job, Chloë?

Greta is in cinemas now