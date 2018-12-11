NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cher announces first Irish show in over 15 years

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 08:36 AM
By Steve Neville

Legendary singer Cher is set to play in Ireland next year.

The Believe singer will play Dublin's 3Arena on November 1, 2019 as part of the Here We Go Again World Tour.

In 2018, Cher starred in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and followed it up with the release of Dancing Queen - her 26th album - which contained cover versions of ABBA songs.

Cher last played in Ireland in May 2004 when she played the old Point Theatre as part of the 326-show tour Living Proof: The Farewell Tour.

The singer will also tour the UK in October before heading to Dublin. She will play gigs in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds.

Cher has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is one of the highest grossing female artists of all time.

Tickets for Cher's Dublin gig go on sale this Friday at 10am.


