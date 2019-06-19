News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cecelia Aherne announces she's expecting third child

Cecelia Aherne and husband David Keoghan at the Royal Ascot. Picture: Instagram.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 08:06 PM

Irish author Cecelia Aherne has announced she is expecting her third child with husband David Keoghan.

The P.S. I Love You author shared pictures of her and David at the Royal Ascot on her Instagram page.

Royal Ascot! 🐎 🎩🌺

While her caption refrained from mentioning her pregnancy, husband David's arm was wrapped around her stomach and both looked delighted.

"Even the constant rain couldn’t dampen our fun at Royal Ascot! So much fun with friends x," she wrote.

Fans have expressed their congratulations at the news in the comments.

Cecelia and David's daughter Robin was born in 2009, with their second child Sonny born in 2012.

Cecelia has sold over 25 million copies of her books, many of which have been adapted for film and television.

