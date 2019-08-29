News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Carrigstown residents to learn of Charlie's death tonight

Carrigstown residents to learn of Charlie's death tonight
By Anna O'Donoghue
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 04:43 PM

Fair City will pay tribute to the late Tom Jordan in tonight’s episode, as the residents of Carrigstown learn of his character’s death.

Jordan, who played Charlie Kelly on the soap since its first episode almost 30 years ago, died in June this year surround by his wife and family.

The residents will gather at the community centre to honour the show’s loved character shortly after Bela receives the news of his passing from Canada.

At the time of Jordan's passing, Brigie de Courcy, Executive Producer of Fair City, described him as "the heart of Fair City."

"He played Charlie Kelly from the very first episode and was a huge part of our plans for the future," she said.

A consummate actor, and a strong advocate for his colleagues across the industry, he will remain a legend for the viewers and for everyone who had the privilege of working with him

Fellow Fair City actor George McMahon who plays Mondo says Jordan was a mentor and a friend to the entire cast.

"He was our shop steward for years and he always had some sage advice for actors young and old on how to get on in their own careers and how to settle in properly in RTÉ," said McMahon.

"I remember my first week in RTÉ feeling daunted working with all of these heavyweight actors and he put his arm around me, he gave me a tour of the set and he told me everything was going to be alright."

Tonight’s he will be remembered as the “heart of the community” and “a gentleman through and through”.

Grab the tissues.

Fair City airs on RTÉ One at 8.00pm

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’

Two children aged between five and 14 died by suicide on first three months of yearTwo children aged between five and 14 died by suicide on first three months of year

More in this Section

Jude Law and John Malkovich star in the trailer for The New PopeJude Law and John Malkovich star in the trailer for The New Pope

Hugh Grant labels Boris Johnson an ‘over-promoted rubber bath toy’Hugh Grant labels Boris Johnson an ‘over-promoted rubber bath toy’

Cara Delevingne: Comparing my new fantasy show to Game Of Thrones is lazyCara Delevingne: Comparing my new fantasy show to Game Of Thrones is lazy

Irish actor Barry Keoghan to star in Marvel's The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie and Kit HarringtonIrish actor Barry Keoghan to star in Marvel's The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie and Kit Harrington


Lifestyle

For former Navy diver Muiris Mahon, life as a mature student at University College Cork has been an ‘amazing’ experience. He tells Rowena Walsh whyLessons in living life to the full for UCC's mature students

A boat trip on the Shannon is a holiday every family should experience – and it’s right on our doorstep, says Vickie MayeSail away: Why a boat trip down the Shannon could be the best holiday you'll ever take

The research suggests that protein post-workout drinks don’t actually make that much difference to your muscles.A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?

Alice de la Cour talks to artist Danny Vincent Smith, whose art has its own unique styleArtistic postman with a bagful of great ideas

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »