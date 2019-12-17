Caroline Flack stands down as Love Island host following arrest

Caroline Flack has announced she is standing down as host for the new season of Love Island.

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram story to announce the news, five days after she was charged with assault following a private domestic incident.

She was arrested in Islington, north London after an incident at approximately 5.25 am after reports of a man being assaulted.

Flack wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperate with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

In an additional post, the presenter thanked her friends, family and "total strangers" for their messages of support.

She concluded the post with: "My boyfriend Lewis ... I love you x"