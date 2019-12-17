News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Caroline Flack stands down as Love Island host following arrest

Caroline Flack stands down as Love Island host following arrest
By Anna O'Donoghue
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 10:53 AM

Caroline Flack has announced she is standing down as host for the new season of Love Island.

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram story to announce the news, five days after she was charged with assault following a private domestic incident.

She was arrested in Islington, north London after an incident at approximately 5.25 am after reports of a man being assaulted.

Flack wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperate with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

Caroline Flack stands down as Love Island host following arrest

In an additional post, the presenter thanked her friends, family and "total strangers" for their messages of support.

She concluded the post with: "My boyfriend Lewis ... I love you x"

Caroline Flack stands down as Love Island host following arrest

More in this Section

Status Quo star’s guitar among lots at entertainment auctionStatus Quo star’s guitar among lots at entertainment auction

Shortlists announced in nine categories for 2020 OscarsShortlists announced in nine categories for 2020 Oscars

Harry Styles and Sir Rod Stewart in race for Christmas number one albumHarry Styles and Sir Rod Stewart in race for Christmas number one album

Dan Osborne issues public apology to Jacqueline Jossa amid cheating rumoursDan Osborne issues public apology to Jacqueline Jossa amid cheating rumours


Lifestyle

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

From gyms and games rooms to a home cinema, the possibilities are endless. By Luke Rix-Standing.9 ways to make the most of a spare room

Don’t let ‘prosecco face’ get you down, says Katie Wright.5 party season skin problems and how to deal with them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »