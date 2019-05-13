NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Calamity Jane star Doris Day dies aged 97

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 02:01 PM

Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in films in the 1960s, has died aged 97.

The actress died at her home in Carmel Valley, California, the Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed.

The foundation said she was surrounded by close friends and "had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia".

She was known as a honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and 1960s and among the most popular screen actresses in history.

Day's lilting voice, wholesome beauty and ultra-bright smile brought her a string of hits, first on records, later in Hollywood.

She starred in the comedy Calamity Jane and Alfred Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much during a time in which she was one of the brightest stars during the Golden Age of Hollywood.

She celebrated her 97th birthday on April 3.

More to follow...

- Press Association

