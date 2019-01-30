NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Caitriona Perry announces she is pregnant with her first child

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 10:11 AM
By Digital Desk staff

RTE broadcaster Caitriona Perry has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Six One anchor revealed the news on Twitter, saying she is "expecting some 'news' of my own this year".

The 38-year-old said that some "eagle-eyed viewers" had been in contact with her after she presented the programme.

Dozens of well-wishers were quick to extend their congratulations, including her Six One co-anchor Keelin Shanley.

Many of Ms Perry's colleagues from RTE and from the wider media also sent their congratulations, including Miriam O'Callaghan, Kathryn Thomas and Evanne Ní Chuilinn.

Ms Perry has presented the Six One since January 2018.


KEYWORDS

Caitriona PerryPregnancy

More in this Section

Modern children spurn TV to watch ‘oddly satisfying’ videos of slime – report

Irish author Sally Rooney in running for Costa Book Of The Year award

Recording Academy says there is ‘no legitimacy’ to leaked Grammys winners list

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer on her ‘exciting’ role in Velvet Buzzsaw


Lifestyle

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »