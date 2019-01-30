Caitriona Perry announces she is pregnant with her first child

RTE broadcaster Caitriona Perry has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Six One anchor revealed the news on Twitter, saying she is "expecting some 'news' of my own this year".

The 38-year-old said that some "eagle-eyed viewers" had been in contact with her after she presented the programme.

To all the eagle-eyed @rtenews #SixOne viewers who have been in touch...you are correct! I am expecting some ‘news’ of my own later this year.— Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) January 29, 2019

Dozens of well-wishers were quick to extend their congratulations, including her Six One co-anchor Keelin Shanley.

Many of Ms Perry's colleagues from RTE and from the wider media also sent their congratulations, including Miriam O'Callaghan, Kathryn Thomas and Evanne Ní Chuilinn.

Ms Perry has presented the Six One since January 2018.

