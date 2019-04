BSD have won Ireland's Got Talent.

They beat off singers, dancers and acrobats to be crowned the winners in the Grand Final tonight after topping the public vote.

They have scooped €50,000 and an hour-long special on Virgin Media Television.

They were up against Sharyn Ward, Rebel Acro, Jake O'Shea, Fly Youth, Fionn McMorrow, Sharon & Brandon and Sea of Change.