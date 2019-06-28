Brian Kennedy: I'm cancer-free after three-year fight

Singer Brian Kennedy is cancer free following a three-year long fight against it.

The Belfast native recently underwent a nine-hour surgery for colorectal cancer in a London hospital and said: “I've been on an incredible journey…of leaving no stone unturned."

He posted on his Instagram account: “So, I am very proud to officially announce that I had my scan results….and I am completely clear, normal and no cancer present!”

Earlier this month, the singer/songwriter revealed that he had completed his last round of chemotherapy.

Kennedy added: “Thanks to Dr Gallagher and the oncology team. I know it’s the first of many check ups to keep an eye on everything but I’m thrilled to share good news for a change. It’s almost three years since (my) original diagnosis.

What a journey it’s been from St Vincent’s to St James to St Marks and now back home to St James (hospitals). My life will never be the same but I am alive and so grateful for that.

"Today is the freshest of starts. Thanks everyone who posted support here and came to the shows to tell me your kindness in person. You know who you are and who you aren’t. See you at the upcoming shows. Onwards and upwards from a very relieved 52 and a half year old. It seems to all have been worth it. BK x”

Kennedy revealed that the cannot wait for the time that he can resume singing and performing. “Singing and gigging mean more to me than ever. Here’s to the next one! Music is medicine.”

Delighted fans wished the popular Antrim man with one saying, “Know that feeling, there is nothing like it. Congratulations and well done you,” while another added: “Congratulations absolutely amazing having a clear scan!”

Earlier this year, Kennedy sold a substantial amount of his prized art collection, to part fund his medical treatment. He revealed that his surgeries and treatments were costing £100,000 (€116,000) and explained that he did not have enough health insurance, so he had to find the money to cover his medical procedures.

There was also a recent charity ball in which numerous singers, such as Van Morrison donated instruments to fund his crippling medical costs.

The paintings owned by Kennedy included works by the late iconic Patrick Scott, who was conferred with the title of Saoi, the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an Irish artist. They sold for €35,890.

Kennedy also revealed that he "had to learn to walk again" after his mammoth operation this year.

"Because I'd been in bed permanently for about a week-and-a-half, two weeks. And I didn't realise that that was enough for the muscles in your legs to really atrophy and you couldn't use them.I got through it all.”