Bressie on Caroline Flack death: 'This is not going to stop unless we do something about it'

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 09:55 AM

Blizzards frontman Bressie has described the death of Caroline Flack as a "symbolic moment" and pleaded with people not to forget about her death in "two or three days".

Love Island will be back on our screens tonight with a special tribute to Caroline Flack, who passed away yesterday.

A petition calling for an investigation into the role social media and the press may have played in her death has passed 200,000 signatures.

Bressie says a tragedy like this was bound to happen.

"I think this is a symbolic moment, I think this has been coming.

This is not going to stop unless we do something about it.

"I also think what we can't let happen here, which often happens when things like this happens, even in politics, something bad happens and two or three days later, the press is talking about something else.

"We cannot let that happen here, this is going to continue to happen," he added.

He believes education is to key to stopping online trolls.

"But also the point on social media, I don't believe banning this is going to work. I believe really, really stringent, incredibly good educational programmes around digital literacy to show how these work - and knowledge is really powerful in this capacity."

Meanwhile, a long-time friend of Caroline Flack has criticised the "keyboard warriors" who targeted the troubled television presenter.

“You can't say those nasty things. There's going to be consequences, people are fragile. Someone lost their life because of this, they've taken their life because of this,” Fiona Fagan told the Ryan Tubridy Show.

Ms Fagan, who is a stylist on Dancing with the Stars, was a friend of Ms Flack’s for more than 20 years. The two met when Ms Fagan moved from Ireland to London.

“We just really clicked on the job. We went through so much together, we went to gigs, went on holidays.

She was full of fun, her laugh would have you in stitches. She always wanted to go and do things. She was full of life. She was sparky.

Ms Fagan has messaged Ms Flack on Friday, but did not receive a response.

“She had spoken to friends in the past about taking her own life, she was obviously in a bad, bad place. But no one thought that it would happen or that she would do it.”

London can be quite a lonely place without a partner to have your back, support you, it's a really hard industry out there.

'She's someone's daughter, she's someone's twin sister, she's someone's friend'

“The criticism online really took her to the ground, she was very insecure, very fragile, concerned about her weight, her figure. I just can't believe she thought there was no other option. I'm in shock that this is the way it ended for her.

“She's someone's daughter, she's someone's twin sister, she's someone's friend, she's someone's aunty. Just be kind. You cannot take people down in the manner.”

- Additional reporting Vivienne Clarke

