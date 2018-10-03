Bop Bop Baby: Westlife are back

Westlife have confirmed that they are back together.
After weeks of speculation, the lads announced the news that fans around the world had been waiting for.
In a video posted to their website and social media this evening, Kian, Nicky, Mark and Shane appeared together to confirm their plans.
Ready to enjoy a few more Seasons in the Sun, Westlife are set to release a new album and go on tour for the first time since 2012.
According to reports, Westlife are ready to go Coast to Coast with a huge arena tour next year.
Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement.
I CANNOT COPE!!!! I'VE MISSED THEM SO MUCH!!!! 😭 #Westlife #WestlifeReunion pic.twitter.com/OZdaGx2ato— Hema Malik (@Hema_ByrnesArmy) October 3, 2018
I feel so happy, like I feel like a gap that appeared 6 years ago when #westlife ended has suddenly filled up and it feels so good. I love you @NickyByrne @KianEganWL @ShaneFilan @MarkusFeehily #WestlifeReunion— Vicki 🧚♀️🦄🌸💖 (@xvlfx) October 3, 2018
October 3rd 2018 #Westlife #WestlifeReunion pic.twitter.com/CugEWwrsJB— Lisa Marie McKinney (@Lisawestlife10) October 3, 2018
The day has came n has made my year lol Westlife reunion .... I can't wait!! ... roll on tour n new music!!! Now Can I remortgage my house for all tours date that we hoping for that we wanna do... 😍😍😍 @ShaneFilan @NickyByrne @KianEganWL @MarkusFeehily— Louise Reid (@Louise2191) October 3, 2018
Well. It’s official! @NickyByrne’s going back on the road with the @westlifemusic boys ❤️
We’ll be front row centre at the first gig, cowboy hats and all 🤠🎶
Tune in to Nicky & Jenny tomorrow morning from 10am for all the juice ☕️ pic.twitter.com/NzOtxTU7kv— RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) October 3, 2018
Digital Desk