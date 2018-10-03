Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Bop Bop Baby: Westlife are back

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 09:02 PM

Westlife have confirmed that they are back together.

After weeks of speculation, the lads announced the news that fans around the world had been waiting for.

In a video posted to their website and social media this evening, Kian, Nicky, Mark and Shane appeared together to confirm their plans.

Ready to enjoy a few more Seasons in the Sun, Westlife are set to release a new album and go on tour for the first time since 2012.

According to reports, Westlife are ready to go Coast to Coast with a huge arena tour next year.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement.

