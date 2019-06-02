NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Beckhams share photo of family trip to Miami

Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 07:19 PM

Victoria Beckham has shared a rare photograph of her whole family in Miami.

The image posted on Instagram shows the Spice Girl turned designer with her husband David and their four children – sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14 and daughter Harper, seven.

“We (heart) Miami x Kisses x 🇺🇸,” said Victoria.

View this post on Instagram

We ❤️ Miami x Kisses x 🇺🇸

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Former football star David – who is president of Miami’s new Major League Soccer team – shared the same picture on his own Instagram account.

He wrote: “Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf.

“So many more to come @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Cian Mackey extra-time heroics earn Cavan a replay against Armagh

New lifeboat unveiled in Louth after legacy donation from Wexford farmer

Man injured in samurai sword attack in the North

Thousands waiting more than a year for medical appointments – Fianna Fáil

David BeckhamVictoria BeckhamTOPIC:

More in this Section

Beyonce ready to roar in lion bodysuit with feather mane

Amanda Holden: I love people are still talking about my cleavage

Halsey and Yungblud put on steamy show at Wango Tango

Mumford & Sons celebrate Liverpool’s Champions League victory with Beatles cover


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

Opening Lines: I’m a 41-year-old male with poor body image

Surviving through the summer, from hay fever to ear problems

Learn how to picnic like a pro this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »