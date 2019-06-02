Beckhams share photo of family trip to Miami

Victoria Beckham has shared a rare photograph of her whole family in Miami.

The image posted on Instagram shows the Spice Girl turned designer with her husband David and their four children – sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14 and daughter Harper, seven.

“We (heart) Miami x Kisses x 🇺🇸,” said Victoria.

Former football star David – who is president of Miami’s new Major League Soccer team – shared the same picture on his own Instagram account.

He wrote: “Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf.

“So many more to come @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

- Press Association