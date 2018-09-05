BBC newsreader Rachael Bland dies, just days after cancer reveal

BBC news presenter Rachael Bland has died after being diagnosed with incurable cancer, her family has announced.

A post on Bland's official Twitter account said: "Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You'll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx".

On Monday Bland revealed on Twitter that she had only days to live.

The BBC Radio 5 Live news reader shared the news on Twitter, writing: “In the words of the legendary Frank S – I’m afraid the time has come my friends.

“And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received.”

Bland, who co-hosted the You, Me and the Big C podcast with Deborah James and Lauren Mahon, confirmed they would carry on the show without her, adding: “Au revoir my friends.”

The 40-year-old, was married to husband Steve for four years, and was mother to son Freddie, two. The couple would have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on September 14.