Bastille cancel Dublin concert over weather conditions

Sunday, January 27, 2019 - 12:07 PM
By Denise O’Donoghue

British band Bastille has cancelled their concert in Dublin which was due to take place tonight.

The group apologised to fans, saying adverse weather conditions which have affected Irish Sea sailings forced them to cancel their Olympia Theatre gig.

It will instead take place at a later date.

"We’re gutted that our gig in Dublin tonight has had to be postponed," they said.

"We’ve been trying everything possible in the last 24 hours to get the tour trucks and buses to Ireland, but the bad weather has meant all ferries have been cancelled and none of our gear will be able to make it in time.

Huge apologies to everyone with tickets and anyone who’s travelled.

Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets while the band, venue and promoters work to reschedule the date as soon as possible with a further announcement later this week.


