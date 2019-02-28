Attention Derry Girls fans: You’ll want to tune into this Friday’s Late Late Show

The stars of the acclaimed show Derry Girls will lead this Friday's Late Late lineup.

When Derry Girls burst onto screens just over a year ago, it took the country by storm.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn will join host Ryan Tubridy to discuss why acomedy set during The Troubles in Northern Ireland works so well, and what fans can expect from season two.

Ryan will also be chatting to rising star Jessie Buckley about going country for her new movie Wild Rose, why performing was in the blood as she grew up in Killarney.

Editor Dearbhail McDonald made the personal decision to freeze her eggs in her mid thirties. She joins Ryan ahead of her RTÉ One documentary to discuss her decision and the implications of modern life on families, population and Irish fertility.

Ahead of the first anniversary of her death, bestselling author Emma Hannigan’s final novel The Gift of Friends hits shelves, exploring the bonds and joys of friendship.

Emma’s father Philip Hannigan joins Ryan to discuss her legacy, and the impact that she has left on the lives of those who knew and loved her.

Music will be from Jessie Buckley and Mundy and the Irish Chamber Orchestra, who will be celebrating the launch of the new festival, Tipp Classical.