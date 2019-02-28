Attention Derry Girls fans: You’ll want to tune into this Friday’s Late Late Show

The stars of the acclaimed show Derry Girls will lead this Friday's Late Late lineup.
When Derry Girls burst onto screens just over a year ago, it took the country by storm.
Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn will join host Ryan Tubridy to discuss why acomedy set during The Troubles in Northern Ireland works so well, and what fans can expect from season two.
Ryan will also be chatting to rising star Jessie Buckley about going country for her new movie Wild Rose, why performing was in the blood as she grew up in Killarney.
Editor Dearbhail McDonald made the personal decision to freeze her eggs in her mid thirties. She joins Ryan ahead of her RTÉ One documentary to discuss her decision and the implications of modern life on families, population and Irish fertility.
Ahead of the first anniversary of her death, bestselling author Emma Hannigan’s final novel The Gift of Friends hits shelves, exploring the bonds and joys of friendship.
A very special book is published today... #thegiftoffriends the final novel from the greatly missed Emma Hannigan. 💚 Kingfishers Road - a leafy, peaceful street in the town of Vayhill. But there are whispers behind closed doors. Who is moving into Number 2? Young, beautiful and well-groomed, Danielle appears to her new neighbours to have the perfect, glossy life. But not everything is as it seems... In fact, each of the other four women who live close by has a secret, and each is nursing their own private heartache. But could a gift be waiting on their doorsteps? And, by opening their front doors, and their hearts, to each other, could the women of Kingfishers Road discover all the help they need? This thirteenth and final novel from the beloved and inspiring Emma Hannigan is a life-affirming, uplifting story that celebrates the strength and joys of female friendship. @hachetteireland #emmahannigan #irishwriter #supportbreastcancer #inspiringwoman #bookstagram #instabooks #instabookshop
Emma’s father Philip Hannigan joins Ryan to discuss her legacy, and the impact that she has left on the lives of those who knew and loved her.
Music will be from Jessie Buckley and Mundy and the Irish Chamber Orchestra, who will be celebrating the launch of the new festival, Tipp Classical.