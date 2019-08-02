News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Aslan fan slams fellow concert-goers for 'lack of respect shown to Christy'

Friday, August 02, 2019 - 04:14 PM

An angry Aslan fan has slammed his fellow concert-goers after the band's most recent gig.

Gary O'Nuallain contacted Liveline today express his disappointment at his fellow concert-goers last night.

Gary spoke of how he was ashamed to be from Clondalkin. Aslan's Christy Dignam was giving an intimate gig of song and storytelling. Praising Christy Dignam as a national treasure, and a hero of Dublin but even though it was a ticketed event, he couldn't get over the crowd in attendance.

The lack of respect shown to Christy on the stage was deplorable

Gary told Joe Duffy that Christy struggled to get the stories out, he'd stop after two sentences or so. Gary said Christy got very annoyed at one point, where he stopped and suggested that a person leave.

"I've never seen a lack of respect for a performer like I saw last night"

Another caller, Aishling O'Malley, phoned in to say she was at the gig too, and she actually left because the carry on was so bad.

I thought it was very disrespectful. I actually left early because I was disgusted with the way they were treating him

Listen to the full call here:

More on this topic

Everything you need to know about the new 'broadcasting charge'Everything you need to know about the new 'broadcasting charge'

All Together Now bosses forced to deny cancellation rumours after chaos compared to Fyre FestivalAll Together Now bosses forced to deny cancellation rumours after chaos compared to Fyre Festival

Over 500,000 illegal cigarettes seized at Dublin PortOver 500,000 illegal cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Slapping children ‘has long-lasting negative effects’Slapping children ‘has long-lasting negative effects’

More in this Section

All Together Now bosses forced to deny cancellation rumours after chaos compared to Fyre FestivalAll Together Now bosses forced to deny cancellation rumours after chaos compared to Fyre Festival

Amber and Greg scoop nearly half the total vote during Love Island finalAmber and Greg scoop nearly half the total vote during Love Island final

Idris Elba insists he came up with ‘black Superman’ line in Hobbs & ShawIdris Elba insists he came up with ‘black Superman’ line in Hobbs & Shaw

Gogglebox Ireland are looking for youGogglebox Ireland are looking for you


Lifestyle

Cars have been packed up with pop-up tents, toilet roll and plenty of food and drink as thousands prepare to descend on festivals around the country over the Bank holiday weekend.Something for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank Holiday

As the last patents on the erectile dysfunction drug run out, interest in finding new treatments has been renewed. David Cox reports.End of an era: The race to replace Viagra

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »