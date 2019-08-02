Aslan fan slams fellow concert-goers for 'lack of respect shown to Christy'

An angry Aslan fan has slammed his fellow concert-goers after the band's most recent gig.

Gary O'Nuallain contacted Liveline today express his disappointment at his fellow concert-goers last night.

Gary spoke of how he was ashamed to be from Clondalkin. Aslan's Christy Dignam was giving an intimate gig of song and storytelling. Praising Christy Dignam as a national treasure, and a hero of Dublin but even though it was a ticketed event, he couldn't get over the crowd in attendance.

The lack of respect shown to Christy on the stage was deplorable

Gary told Joe Duffy that Christy struggled to get the stories out, he'd stop after two sentences or so. Gary said Christy got very annoyed at one point, where he stopped and suggested that a person leave.

"I've never seen a lack of respect for a performer like I saw last night"

Another caller, Aishling O'Malley, phoned in to say she was at the gig too, and she actually left because the carry on was so bad.

I thought it was very disrespectful. I actually left early because I was disgusted with the way they were treating him

