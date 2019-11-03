News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ariana Grande wishes Thank U, Next a happy birthday after ‘wild’ year

Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 10:16 PM

Ariana Grande has penned a long message on Twitter about healing as she marks one year since she released her song Thank U, Next.

The US superstar, 26, said the past 12 months had been “productive, emotional, wild and yet … happy” and that she had learned a lot.

She told her 67 million followers on Twitter: “Happy birthday ‘thank u, next’.

“I can’t believe i’ve spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist i’ve had, how many times i’ve sung this song, how much i’ve learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal !”

She went on: “It’s been one hall of a productive, emotional, wild and yet … happy! year.

“Thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration… and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. i’m sure they’re just as exhausted lmao.”

“I still don’t know s*** ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i’ve learned is … actually … more than enough !” the singer went on.

She added: “Anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but …. my heart feels good.

“Even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions … i’ve accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u.”

Grande unveiled Thank U, Next on November 3, 2018 and the song topped the charts in several countries including the US and the UK.

