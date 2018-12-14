NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ariana Grande announces Dublin concert

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 09:44 PM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Singer Ariana Grande has announced European dates for her Sweetener tour and she will be paying a visit to Ireland.

She plays Dublin's 3Arena on September 22, 2019.

The star will start her European tour in London on August 17, with a number of other shows across the UK following.

Manchester is not included among the concerts announced, with Grande saying she is planning a "special show" for the city.

"Manchester is not on this initial list because we are planning a special show for the city," she said.

We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course, coming and we love you.

An attack at the Manchester Arena following one of her concerts left 23 people dead on May 22, 2017.

Grande returned to play the One Love Manchester benefit concert two weeks later, raising millions for the injured and bereaved.


