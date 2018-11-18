And the winners of the big prizes at the 63rd Cork Film festival are....

Irish short film Stigma has won the prestigious Grand Prix Irish Short Award at the 63rd Cork Film Festival Awards Ceremony this evening.
The film, directed by Helen Warner and produced by Marie McDonald, now joins the longlist for the 2020 Academy Awards in the Live Action Short Film category.
The awards were presented ahead of the Closing Night Gala at the Everyman, with the Irish premiere of Capernaum, directed by Nadine Labaki.
Cork Film Festival Producer and CEO Fiona Clark said: “Stigma is an exceptional short and one that is thoroughly deserving of being longlisted for an Oscar and winner of the €1,500 prize fund. It tells the story of how a string of confessions unveil a tale of religious guilt, sin and redemption and possesses a storytelling and visual sophistication that left a distinct impression on the jury.”
The Festival’s second Academy Awards qualifying award, for the Grand Prix International Short Award, was Maria Eriksson’s Schoolyard Blues (Skolstartssorg) a Swedish short film which the judges recognised as being “both uplifting and heart-breaking and prompts us to consider...the enduring and potentially restorative power of love”.
The Audience Award, presented by The River Lee, Principal Accommodation Partner, was won by Float Like a Butterfly, written and directed by Carmel Winters, which was the Opening Night Gala film and European Premiere.
Winters said: “Winning the audience prize at the oldest and largest festival in Ireland is the greatest gift I could wish for. So many of us bared heart and soul to make this film. Thank you, thank you, thank you Cork for championing the right of all of us to be our truest and best selves."
- Digital desk