'An emotional, difficult season': Late Late Show viewers donate over €6m to charities

Viewers of the Late Late Show donated over €6 million to Irish charities since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On tonight's season finale, Ryan Tubridy revealed the incredible generosity of the audience over recent months.

As the chat show continued to air each week behind closed doors during the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the work of various charities were highlighted by celebrity ambassadors and those who benefit from the care, support and services provided.

Among the charities featured on the Late Late in recent weeks were St Vincent De Paul, Pieta, The Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Irish Cancer Foundation, Laura Lynn Children's Hospice and the Capuchin Day Centre.

Tubridy thanked the audience "who stayed with us each week and supported charities, putting their hands in their pockets to help the neediest among us."

Reflecting on a surreal season of the long-running series, Tubridy took a moment to reflect and thank all of those who have helped the country throughout the pandemic.

In March, Tubridy himself tested positive for the coronavirus and Miriam O'Callaghan stepped in to host the show while he recovered.

The current season kicked off last September and that first episode opened with a segment honouring Ireland's National Services.

No one at the time of course knew how apt that segment would be when the season came to a close.

"As we reach the end of this extraordinary season, I want to thank the frontline workers who came on the show in September with such grace and dignity and were acknowledged by the Irish public for their work," said Tubridy.

"Fast forward a number of months and they did not let us down, they went on to serve the country in a way that we have never seen before.

They have been amazing, as are their families who have had to sit by and watch the sacrifices being made on a daily basis.

He thanked the behind-the-scenes team and crew who helped to keep the show going despite the extraordinary circumstances.

Lastly, Tubridy remembered the giants of Irish broadcasting who have been lost over the course of the season.

"This season we lost Gay Byrne, such an iconic person in my life, professionally and personally.

"We also had to say goodbye to Marian Finucane and Larry Gogan - all true legends of Irish broadcasting.

It has been an emotional, difficult, poignant, and joyful season overall.

Joining Tubridy for the season finale - both in the studio and remotely from all over the world - were President Michael D Higgins, frontline workers, Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell, Sinéad O'Connor and Robbie Keane.