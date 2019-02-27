Amy Huberman gushes about local shop keeper Paul in emotional post

Amy Huberman has crowned her local shopkeeper Paul the “G.O.A.T” of Goatstown in a series of emotional posts about moving house.

The actress and husband, Brian O’Driscoll are saying goodbye to their South-Dublin home after 11 years of living there.

Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a cute photo of her hugging the shopkeeper whilst reminiscing about the time he saved her from a “wardrobe malfunction” at the IFTAs.

The actress hilariously revealed how she had to be “industrially cellotaped” into her dress for the Irish Film and Television Awards when Paul came to the rescue with “masking tape from the Post Office”, and a coleslaw roll for after the awards.

"Moving today and going to miss our local shopkeeper Paul a lot,” she wrote.

He cannot do enough for anyone and always at hand to sort out all emergencies from local babysitters to tayto cravings to wardrobe malfunctions

The 39-year-old went on to say that “he made sure the elderly were all sorted last year in the snow and had all the latest insider bread delivery goss” before sharing an additional snap of her Brain tearing up as they left the shop.

"Goodbye Lynams, giz a bag of fizzy jellies."

The couple and their two kids - Sadie, 6, and Billy, 4 - are set to move into Brian’s parent’s house for a few weeks, while their new home in Rathmines is being renovated.

"Leaving Goatstown today after 11 years and there’s 100% chance I’ll cry, so quite high odds," she said in another post.

"We’ve added some roommates while we’ve been here and we’ll prob take them with us even though they’re crap at tidying up and buying communal milk for the fridge"