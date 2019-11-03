All the winners and losers from the MTV European Music Awards 2019

In a night of upsets at the MTV European Music Awards, Ariana Grande was the biggest loser, missing out on a total of seven gongs.
The US pop star was nominated in seven categories but was snubbed in all of them during the ceremony in Seville, Spain, on Sunday.
Billie Eilish, 17, took home two prizes, for best song and best newcomer, while K-pop superstars BTS also scored a double win for best live and biggest fans.
Here is the full winners list
Best video – Taylor Swift for Me! featuring Brendon Urie
Best artist – Shawn Mendes
Best song – Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
Best collaboration – Con Altura by Rosalia and J Balvin
Best new – Billie Eilish
Best pop – Halsey
Best live – BTS
Best rock – Green Day
Best hip hop – Nicki Minaj
Best alternative – FKA Twigs
Best electronic – Martin Garrix
Best push – Ava Max
World Stage – Muse live at MTV World Stage in Bilbao, Spain, 2018
Best look – Halsey
Biggest fans – BTS
Best US act – Taylor Swift
Best UK act – Little Mix