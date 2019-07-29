'A new chapter begins': Caitriona Perry welcomes baby girl

RTÉ News presenter Caitriona Perry has welcomed a baby girl.

The new mother announced the news Instagram saying that "a new chapter begins".

"Thanks to all for the well wishes on the birth of my beautiful baby girl and thanks to the midwives, doctors and nurses for the excellent care," Ms Perry wrote.

"Thanks too to the thoughtful @rtenews viewers who have been asking about me and the #newarrival."

The Six One anchor had announced her pregnancy in January after some "eagle-eyed" viewers had been in touch.