A former President of Ireland and Peter Casey lead this Friday's Late Late Show line-up

A week after Michael D Higgins was elected to serve another term as the President of Ireland, the Late Late has decided to shadow the theme and invite Former President, Mary Robinson and 2018 candidate, Peter Casey to chat with Ryan Tubridy this Friday night.

After propping up the bottom of the polls during the month-long Presidential election campaign, Casey went on to come second to Michael D. Higgins, receiving over 340,000 votes.

Viewers will find out how it felt to be the standout story of the campaign, why he is standing by his controversial comments on the Travelling community, and what lies ahead for the former Dragon.

Robinson will talk about why we are at a crucial juncture in the battle to save the planet after the effects of climate change climb to the very top of the news agenda and a year when Ireland's climate has delivered snow, storms and heat waves.

She will also give Ryan her take on where she sees Ireland today and what is next for the country.

Jennifer Zamparelli will also be in the studio to chat about her new gig as co-presenter of his series, Dancing with the Stars, while former world middleweight champion, Andy Lee be telling Ryan about his discussing leaving Limerick for Detroit to pursue a career in the harsh world of professional boxing, and how it was to grow up in the Travelling community in both England and Ireland.

"I can’t wait to get my glam on and start entertaining the nation on Sunday nights and who better to do it with than the fabulous @NickyByrne" Jennifer Zamparelli is the new co-host of @DWTSIRL! pic.twitter.com/aHvyoFNtzJ — RTE One (@RTEOne) October 30, 2018

We’ll also take a look at why things are looking prickly for Ireland's hedgehogs, and there’ll be music from The Blizzards and Phil Coulter.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, November 2nd at 9.35pm