90s kids will be very excited with this week's Late Late Show line-up

As 90s kids around the country glee with excitement over their Spice Girls tickets, another group that soundtracked their childhood will be making an appearance on this week's Late Late Show.

That's right, Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy will be making an appearance to discuss why it’s time to say goodbye to Boyzone in the year of their 25th anniversary.

With over 25 million records sold, Boyzone enjoyed phenomenal success, including several number one albums and numerous top-selling singles.

After a heroic performance on Saturday which saw Ireland defeating the All Blacks by 16-9, Ryan Tubridy is joined by man of the match Peter O’Mahony to discuss the momentous win, and why the team is poised for success in next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Earlier this year, Fr Tony Coote was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and immediately decided to walk the length of Ireland to raise awareness and funds for sufferers.

Joined by Professor Orla Hardiman, consultant neurologist at Beaumont Hospital, Fr Tony discusses the success of “Walk While You Can” and how he is adapting to life with the disease.

Whether you’re an avid fan or a total novice, the aim of Professor Brian Cox is to make complex scientific ideas understandable to all. Professor Cox joins Ryan to explain his passion for unpicking the infinite universe around us, and tells us why he’s bringing science on the road in his new tour.

The master of impressions Mario Rosenstock will be providing the laughs, and music will be from The Stunning who are joined by the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

More importantly, we hear that there is a pair of tickets to next week’s Late Late Toy Show up for grabs in this week’s viewer prize!

Tune in The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, November 23rd at 9.35pm