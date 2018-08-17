Home»Breaking News»discover

You won’t believe how big this spider found in Dublin is

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 10:17 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

One Dublin resident got the fright of her life when she found an unexpected house guest in her bathroom late last night.

Laura Walsh found the massive spider and quickly took a video showing off the sheer size of the eight-legged creature trapped in a pint glass.

Laura even places a two euro coin next to the spider for comparison and we are terrified.

Safe to say, we’re all gonna be checking underneath the covers for any unwanted visitors tonight.

