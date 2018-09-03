Home»Breaking News»discover

What a silly sod - Dublin man fails at ordering turf for the first time

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 10:33 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

With the recent changes in the weather, some are already starting to stock up on turf for the winter.

For this Dublin man, his attempt at being proactive led to some hilarious results.

Safe to say, he severely underestimated how much 'a bit of turf' really is.

It was his first time ordering peat and he definitely paid the price for it - taking him nearly two days to get all the sods into his back garden.

The man in question even built a bunker of sorts to house his new turf mountain.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the puns to start coming in after the pics went viral.

