What a silly sod - Dublin man fails at ordering turf for the first time

With the recent changes in the weather, some are already starting to stock up on turf for the winter.

For this Dublin man, his attempt at being proactive led to some hilarious results.

Safe to say, he severely underestimated how much 'a bit of turf' really is.

It was his first time ordering peat and he definitely paid the price for it - taking him nearly two days to get all the sods into his back garden.

The man in question even built a bunker of sorts to house his new turf mountain.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the puns to start coming in after the pics went viral.

Sod that ! — GERARD REILLY (@GERARDREILLY4) August 31, 2018

No chance of getting cold for about the next three winters. 🤣🤣🤣 — r04DiE (@the_roadie_) August 31, 2018

He's going to get turfed out by the Council if he doesn't get that mess cleared up soon. — Simon Palmer 🎧📻🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@SimonJohnPalmer) September 1, 2018

And he doest even have a open fire — Máirtin Flannery (@cyclingbhoy) September 1, 2018

