Home»Breaking News»discover

Westmeath Rose performs a squat ... with Dáithí hoisted over her shoulders

Monday, August 20, 2018 - 10:04 PM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Westmeath Rose Leanne Quinn performed an unusual party piece on the Rose of Tralee semi-final.

The 25-year-old powerlifting enthusiast showed off her impressive strength by lifting host Dáithí Ó'Sé, 42, over her shoulders and squatting.


Leanne, who lives in Clare, wowed viewers with her strength.

What a woman!


Related Articles

Dáithí’s in a sweat to be fit and festival-ready

This year's Westmeath Rose has a very unusual party piece

More in this Section

The 10 funniest jokes from Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018

Here is the gag that was voted best joke of the Edinburgh Fringe festival

People are confessing their favourite bizarre food pairings that will enrage you

Parrot at San Diego Zoo shows off impressive voice in incredible singing video


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »