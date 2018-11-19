Home»discover

WATCH: Woman stands in her underwear on Cork’s Patrick Street to protest victim blaming

Monday, November 19, 2018 - 03:10 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

A Cork rape trial case made headlines across the world last week when it sparked #ThisIsNotConsent marches across the country, along with a viral campaign.

In the case, the jury was encouraged to consider the 17-year-old’s choice of underwear in the defence lawyer’s closing speech.

The accused was subsequently found not guilty.

Demonstrations took place in Dublin, Limerick and Cork, Belfast and Waterford.

In a bid to keep the conversation open, one Cork woman decided to stage her own additional protest and stand in her underwear on Patrick Street with #ThisIsNotConsent written all over her body.

Jena Keating stood for an hour, in silence.

Friend, Shannen Woods posted this video of the protest which captured passers-by giving Keating hugs of support.

“It was an incredible hour,” Woods said.


If you, or someone you know, has been affected by this article you can contact Rape Crisis Help, 24 hours a day at freephone 1800 778888.


