Home»Breaking News»discover

WATCH: This is every Irish mammy during a weather warning

Friday, October 12, 2018 - 10:11 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Storm Callum has made landfall so that means a few things - coats, wellies and copious amounts of complaining.

Irish mammies are known for going into meltdown whenever there’s a drop of rain outside but this video captures it perfectly.

READ MORE: WATCH: Waterford is under Blaa-mageddon

We love our mammies, but by god do they overreact whenever the word ‘storm’ is mentioned during a news bulletin.

Bless their hearts though, from moving all the food into the bathtub upstairs to buying us ‘protective’ helmets, they really will do anything to keep us safe.

However, they are right about one thing; you'll catch your death if you stay out in that weather too long - it’s baltic.

Thanks again to @CarlMullan for the video.

Have you got something you think we'd like?

Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.


KEYWORDS

Storm CallumWindyRainIrish MammiesVideo

Related Articles

WATCH: Cork school bus bears the full brunt of Storm Callum

WATCH: Storm Callum's powerful gusts set off speedometer in Dublin

More in this Section

WATCH: Cork school bus bears the full brunt of Storm Callum

WATCH: Storm Callum's powerful gusts set off speedometer in Dublin

Watch a dog assist a basketball player with a textbook alley-oop

9 Halloween costumes based on people’s biggest real life fears


Breaking Stories

Access all areas in BP Fallon's photography exhibition

Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

Mary Harris: The Cork girl who grew up to become 'the most dangerous woman in America'

Ask Audrey: 'For too long now, the bridges of Cork have been named after nuns and Norries and hurlers'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »