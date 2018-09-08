WATCH: The touching moment 98-year-old Limerick fan lifted the Liam McCarthy cup

Limerick man John Hunt stole the limelight on The Late Late Show last night as he achieved his lifelong dream of raising the Liam McCarthy Cup above his head.

The 98-year-old, who’s been living in Chicago for 70 years, was at Croke Park in 1936 when his beloved home county beat Kilkenny in the All-Ireland SHC final and didn’t let his health, distance or travel delays take away his chance to witness Limerick take the title again this year.

"I saw Mick Mackey going down the full length of that field, the ball in one hand and the hurl in the other, and the ref never saw him from one end to the other,” he said to Tubridy recalling the day in 1936.

Hunt, who is a founding member of the Limerick Hurling Club Chicago and honorary president of Chicago GAA, sat front row center at the RTÉ studios to listen to captain Declan Hannon and manager John Kiely recall the historic day in August.

When Ryan asked him how it felt to see Limerick lift the cup, the Athea native replied: "If St Peter gets me at the gate I couldn't be happier now they've won that cup,"

Not only did Hannon give Hunt the chance to lift the cup himself, he also gifted him the game sliotar.

Watch the segment here: