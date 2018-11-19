Watch the Late Late Toy Show Trailer here first before it debuts tonight

The countdown to the Christmas season is officially on as the trailer for this year’s Late Late Toy Show debuts tonight on RTÉ One.

But you can watch it here first!

As people up and down the country prepare to throw open their doors and welcome in family, friends and loved ones, the Late Late Toy Show trailer encourages people from near and far to “Make It Home For Christmas”.

Whether by bike, bus, scooter, moped or even tractor, there is movement happening, but where is everyone going?

They arrive at a door, but this isn’t any old door - it's the door of Late Late Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy, who enthusiastically invites the gang inside.

But what does it mean? What's the theme?

Last year’s Little Mermaid themed Late Late Toy Show was watched by 1.2 million people.

Created by the RTÉ Marketing and Promotions team, the trailer will premiere on television tonight straight after the Six One Weather bulletin.

The Late Late Toy Show airs on Friday, November, 30 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.